UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Members Of Robbers Gang Arrested, Arms, Ammo Recovered

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two members of robbers gang arrested, arms, ammo recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sunday arrested two members of a dacoit gang also involved in killing of a police constable, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested identified as Javed Ali and Shan along with their accomplices Abid alias Churra and Faizullah alias Sir called police constable Sheeraz to meet at Pakhtun Chowk Metroville and gunned him down on February 18, said a news release.

Javed Ali was master mind of the crime. Both arrested during initial interrogation confessed committing number of robberies, murders and attempt to murder crimes.

They committed a robbery of Rs. 2.8 million near Banoria Town, SITE. Snatched cash Rs. 20,000/- and mobile phones from hair salon in Mominabad area, CCTV footage of which also went viral over social media.

The arrested along with their accomplices Abid alias Churra and Faizullah alias Sir snatched Rs. 5 million on gun point from the owner Muhammad Ayaz and manager Farhan of Madni Industries. CCTV footage of the same also went viral on social media in which the accused could be easily identified. Arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Rangers Police Mobile Social Media Robbery Same SITE February Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

29 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

44 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

59 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

1 hour ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.