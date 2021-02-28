Two members of robbers gang arrested, arms, ammo recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Sunday arrested two members of a dacoit gang also involved in killing of a police constable, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested identified as Javed Ali and Shan along with their accomplices Abid alias Churra and Faizullah alias Sir called police constable Sheeraz to meet at Pakhtun Chowk Metroville and gunned him down on February 18, said a news release.

Javed Ali was master mind of the crime. Both arrested during initial interrogation confessed committing number of robberies, murders and attempt to murder crimes.

They committed a robbery of Rs. 2.8 million near Banoria Town, SITE. Snatched cash Rs. 20,000/- and mobile phones from hair salon in Mominabad area, CCTV footage of which also went viral over social media.

The arrested along with their accomplices Abid alias Churra and Faizullah alias Sir snatched Rs. 5 million on gun point from the owner Muhammad Ayaz and manager Farhan of Madni Industries. CCTV footage of the same also went viral on social media in which the accused could be easily identified. Arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.