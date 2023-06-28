Open Menu

Two Members Of Robbers Gang Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Two members of robbers gang held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Two members of a gang allegedly involved in committing house robberies were arrested by a patrolling team at Clifton police station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused had been involved in the aforementioned operations for the past fifteen years and had targeted several houses in Defence and Clifton.

Stolen cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables had been recovered from the possession.

The accused were identified as Ashraf alias Achho and Asif, while the third accomplice of the accused was already in jail.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

