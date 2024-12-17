Open Menu

Two Members Of Snatcher Gang Arrested; Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Khanna Police Station team on Tuesday arrested two members of a notorious snatcher gang and recovered stolen valuables, including a laptop, mobile phones, cash and weapons used in criminal activities.

A police spokesman told APP that the Khanna Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.

He said that the gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Khanna. Police team also recovered a laptop, mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Aqib and Abdul Azam.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed the officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Raza further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people./APP-rzr-mkz

