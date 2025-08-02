Two members of theft gang, including woman, arrested; stolen goods recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, through coordinated efforts by Koral Police Station and the Women Police Station, arrested two suspects—one of them a woman—allegedly involved in multiple theft incidents across the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that the arrested individuals, identified as Waqas and Allah Rakhi, were apprehended through effective use of technical surveillance and human intelligence. Police recovered valuable stolen items from their possession, including mobile phones and a laptop.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

He said that the ICT Police, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, are carrying out indiscriminate operations across the city to eliminate criminal elements and curb theft-related offenses.

DIG Tariq emphasized that the safety of citizens and protection of their property is a top priority. “No criminal elements will be allowed to disturb public peace,” he stated.

APP/rzr-mkz