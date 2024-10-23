Open Menu

Two Members Of Thief Gang Arrested; Stolen Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Sabzi Mandi and Golra police station teams arrested two wanted members of a gang of thieves involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession

A public relation officer told APP that under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard the Sabzi Mandi and Golra police station teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the thief gang.

He said the accused were identified as Saleh and Zeeshan.

He said police team also recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, He added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed all officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, "no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people", DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app./APP-mkz-rzr

