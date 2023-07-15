Two members of thief gang held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Haram Gate police have busted a thief gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Saturday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana directed the relevant officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Kaleem Chohan busted Ali Gang and arrested its two members namely Ali Hassan (Ring leader) and Shoaib.

Police have also recovered stolen mobile phones and cash Rs 100,000 from their possession by tracing ten cases from them.

Further investigations were underway for more recovery, police sources informed.