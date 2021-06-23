(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Health specialist (UNICEF) Punjab Dr.Tahir Manzoor and Immunization officer (UNICEF) Punjab Dr.Quratul Aain reached Deputy Commissioner Office to review the ongoing Anti-typhoid campaign.

CEO health Dr.Abdul Majeed Bhatti and DHO health Dr.Fazal UrRehman were also present on that occasion.The Deputy Commissioner Khanewal briefed delegation of Two members from( UNICEF).

He said that anti-typhoid campaign continued in eighteen urban union councils Of Khanewal targeting children and teenagers from age group of nine months to fifteen years. DC Briefed that department was continuing to fight with typhoid on preference basis.

He also briefed the officials of UNICEF that although we have limited resources of health facilitations yet we were utilizing our all kind of sources to fight against this harmful disease. The visitors appreciated the city government efforts.