Two-members thieves gang busted, valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested two members of an organized thieves gang and recovered valuables.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that acting on technical and human intelligence, the Humak Police team apprehended two accused, identified as Qasim Nawaz and Nasir Iqbal, involved in multiple theft activities across the Federal capital.

He said mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition used in crime were also recovered from their possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that Islamabad Police was taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. He reiterated that no criminal would be allowed to disturb the peace and tranquility of the public.