UrduPoint.com

Two Men Arrested For Having Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have taken two men into custody for having illegal weapons and recovered two unlicensed pistols from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid recovered two unlicensed pistols from the two men.

The police have taken them into custody and registered a case against them.

The police have been conducting an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.

