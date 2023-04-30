Two men arrested for having illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have taken two men into custody for having illegal weapons and recovered two unlicensed pistols from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid recovered two unlicensed pistols from the two men.

The police have taken them into custody and registered a case against them.

The police have been conducting an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.