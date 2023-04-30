Two Men Arrested For Having Illegal Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have taken two men into custody for having illegal weapons and recovered two unlicensed pistols from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid recovered two unlicensed pistols from the two men.
The police have taken them into custody and registered a case against them.
The police have been conducting an investigation into the case.
Further probe was underway.