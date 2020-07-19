UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Arrested For Posting Pictures With Illegal Weapons On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Two men arrested for posting pictures with illegal weapons on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Police on Sunday apprehended two men for posting their pictures with illegal weapons on social media, a private news channel reported.

Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines Dost Mohammad, a police party made the arrests during a raid in a Lahore neighbourhood.

The police swung into action after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ishfaq Khan took notice of the pictures of the two flaunting illegal weapons going viral on social media platforms.

A triple-two rifle, a pump-action rifle, a pistol and several bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested men.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Social Media Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

46 minutes ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

2 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

2 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.