Two men arrested for posting pictures with illegal weapons on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Police on Sunday apprehended two men for posting their pictures with illegal weapons on social media, a private news channel reported.

Led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Civil Lines Dost Mohammad, a police party made the arrests during a raid in a Lahore neighbourhood.

The police swung into action after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ishfaq Khan took notice of the pictures of the two flaunting illegal weapons going viral on social media platforms.

A triple-two rifle, a pump-action rifle, a pistol and several bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested men.