Two Men Arrested In Harassment Case
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Bahawalpur police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in a harassment case and arrested two suspects involved in the incident.
According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur police, a patrolling unit received information that two individuals in a vehicle were harassing girls on the road. “Upon receiving the report, police rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspects,” the spokesperson said. The arrested individuals were handed over to the Uch Police Station, where FIR No. 1624/25 was registered against them. The police also confiscated the suspects' vehicle under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
According to the FIR, the complainant, Chaudhary Ahsan, stated that his nieces and other girls were returning home from college in a rickshaw when a vehicle began chasing them. The driver allegedly overtook and stopped the rickshaw, and two men from the vehicle attempted to forcibly drag a girl out of the rickshaw. The girls and the rickshaw driver raised an alarm, drawing the attention of bystanders and police.
Responding swiftly, the patrolling police reached the scene and arrested the suspects. A special police team has been formed to investigate the case.
