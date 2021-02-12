UrduPoint.com
Two Men Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Fri 12th February 2021

Two men arrested, weapon recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have taken two men into custody in Uch and Dhor Kot area and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, Uch Sharif police arrested a suspect identified as Nasir and recovered a pistol and four cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Dhor Kot police arrested a suspect recognized as Sajan and recovered a pistol and four rounds from his possession.

The two police stations have lodged FIRs against the accused, respectively and started investigation. Further probe was in process.

