Two men arrested, weapon recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have taken two men into custody in Uch and Dhor Kot area and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, Uch Sharif police arrested a suspect identified as Nasir and recovered a pistol and four cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, Dhor Kot police arrested a suspect recognized as Sajan and recovered a pistol and four rounds from his possession.

The two police stations have lodged FIRs against the accused, respectively and started investigation. Further probe was in process.