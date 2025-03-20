Two men buried under loaded tractor-trolley

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Two labourers were buried when a tractor-trolley loaded with 350 maunds of dried fodder overturned near Sutlej River in Hasilpur area.

Rescue-1122 sources said that their control room received phone call on the Helpline that two labourers had been buried under a loaded tractor-trolley in Sheili Gharib area of Hasilpur tehsil.

The rescuers, along with machinery and ambulances, rushed to the scene and rescued the labourers. Their condition was stated to be out of danger.