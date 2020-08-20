UrduPoint.com
Two Men Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:45 PM

Two men committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Two men committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that 26-year-old Abdur Rasheed, son of Khushi Muhammad, of Shadab Colony, Jhang Road, swallowed poisonous pills after his family elders reprimanded him over a minor domestic dispute.

He was rushed to an area hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Ahmad, son of Abdur Raheem, of Ali Town, also committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over a domestic issue and breathed his last in Allied Hospital.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after fulfilling the legal requirements.

More Stories From Pakistan

