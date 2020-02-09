UrduPoint.com
Two Men Confess To Killing Friend For Money In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Two men confess to killing friend for money in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Two men have been arrested for killing their friend and dumping his body in a drain in Lahore's Gulshan-e-Ravi on January 6.According to media reports, the police said the friends confessed to murdering Hamdan so that they could sell his expensive mobile phone.

They bought meth after killing his friend, the police added.The men will be presented before a civil court on Monday.

