Two men crushed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were crushed to death in road mishap as speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle in Gujrat town under the jurisdiction of Mehmood cot Police Station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ghulam Abbas (50) years r/o Gujrat town was heading to Muzaffergarh on motorcycle along with Mhr Ashiq (55) years when they reached Allahwala petrol Pump situated at Muzaffergarh Multan road their motorcycle hit with trailer, resultantly, they both died on the spot ,while driver of the trailer was managed to escape.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffergarh for necessary legal formalities. Police concerned filed the case against the car driver.