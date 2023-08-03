Two men crushed to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two men were crushed to death as a speeding mini coaster hit with motorcycle at Sargodha Jhang road near 84 chak under the jurisdiction of factory area police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that two men namely as Irfan (30) and Muhammad Amir(32) were heading to Sargodha on their motorcycle when a speeding mini coaster crushed them.

Police and Rescue1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies to Faisal Masood Teaching hospital Sargodha.