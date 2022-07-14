Two men drown in Indus River

Two men drowned while swimming in the Indus river near Budho Palari village in Kohsar town on Thursday

The dead bodies of 35-year-old Nadir Mushtaq, a resident of Latifabad unit 11, and 40-year-old Rafiq Yameen, a resident of Karachi, were pulled out by local divers, the police said.

The divers rescued a third person who was swimming with the ones who drowned.