Two men drown in River Chenab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Two men drowned in River Chenab near Bangla Chowk Airport Road, Khaasa village while taking a bath there.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 25-year-old Nadeem and 18-year-old Altaf drowned in the river.

Nadeem was a resident of Bahawalnagar while Altaf was the resident of Faisalabad, said rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the bodies.