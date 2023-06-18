Two Men Drown In River Chenab
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Two men drowned in River Chenab near Bangla Chowk Airport Road, Khaasa village while taking a bath there.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 25-year-old Nadeem and 18-year-old Altaf drowned in the river.
Nadeem was a resident of Bahawalnagar while Altaf was the resident of Faisalabad, said rescue officials.
Rescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the bodies.