Two Men Electrocuted

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two men were electrocuted at Nadar Abad Bedian Road, here on Thursday.

Police said they were working at a rooftop when an iron rod they were holding touched electricity cables accidently.

As a result both received electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and took the bodies from the site and handed over to the local police.

The deceased were identified as Jabbar (35) and Naveed (25).

