Two Men Electrocuted
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two men were electrocuted at Nadar Abad Bedian Road, here on Thursday.
Police said they were working at a rooftop when an iron rod they were holding touched electricity cables accidently.
As a result both received electric shock and died on-the-spot.
Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and took the bodies from the site and handed over to the local police.
The deceased were identified as Jabbar (35) and Naveed (25).
