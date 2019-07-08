Two men electrocuted in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents Sahiwal police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents Sahiwal police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Saqlain (19) of Mohallah Navan Lok was repairing switch board in his home when he suddenly received an electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Azad (20) sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock by touching bare wires of electricity at Mohallah Shamsabad.He was shifted to THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.