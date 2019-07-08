UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Electrocuted In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Two men electrocuted in Sargodha

Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents Sahiwal police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two young men were electrocuted in separate incidents Sahiwal police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Saqlain (19) of Mohallah Navan Lok was repairing switch board in his home when he suddenly received an electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Azad (20) sustained injuries after receiving an electric shock by touching bare wires of electricity at Mohallah Shamsabad.He was shifted to THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Died Young Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Macron's Envoy to Visit Tehran to Discuss JCPOA - ..

4 minutes ago

Cruise ship in Venice near-miss weeks after dock i ..

4 minutes ago

29 die as bus plunges off India's 'highway to hell ..

4 minutes ago

Hala China celebrates first anniversary, signs six ..

23 minutes ago

Russian President Briefed on High Treason Case Aga ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Delegation Says Does Not Recognize OSCE PA ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.