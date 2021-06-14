Two men electrocuted to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to detail, 20-year old Habibullah Shar electrocuted in Khipro naka chowk when he was connecting an internet cable on a 11000 KV high tension pole.

Separately, young Salamn Soomro suffered an electric shock while repairing a motor in the Railway colony area.