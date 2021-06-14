UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Electrocuted To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

Two men electrocuted to death

Wo people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents here on Monday

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to detail, 20-year old Habibullah Shar electrocuted in Khipro naka chowk when he was connecting an internet cable on a 11000 KV high tension pole.

Separately, young Salamn Soomro suffered an electric shock while repairing a motor in the Railway colony area.

Related Topics

Internet Young Shar Khipro

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

7 minutes ago

Health expert urges youth for promoting 'volunteer ..

2 minutes ago

France defender Hernandez out to curb Bayern team- ..

2 minutes ago

Ongoing pre-monsoon rains to benefit Rice and Cott ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch Prime Minister Says NATO, Russia Should Main ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, 1,811 reco ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.