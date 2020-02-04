Two men gunned down in different localities at Lahore

(@imziishan)

At least two men were killed by unknown suspects in different localities of Lahore here on Tuesday.According to police, A pick-up driver was shot dead by unnamed offenders over petty matter of nominal vehicle collision in the jurisdiction of Bhatti Gate Police Station

The deceased was identified as Tariq Mehmood and his body has been shifted in mortuary.Moreover, a goldsmith, identified as Sajid was murdered early in the morning in his shop by unknown motorcyclist while Police have said that murder could be result of old hostility.Both cases have been lodged against suspects in respective police stations and elementary investigation is underway.