Two Men Injured As Motorbike Collided With Suzuki Pickup

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Two men injured as motorbike collided with Suzuki pickup

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Two men injured when a motorbike collided with a speedy Suzuki pickup on Mithi-Naukot Road in the limits of Forte Police Station on Sunday.

According to details, accident took place in village Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmed in the jurisdiction of vijoto (forte police), Resultantly, two real brothers Shahid Ali and Wajid Ali R/O village Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmed sustained injuries.

Police rushed to the accident site and shifted injured to Naukot kot hospital from where one injured Shahid Ali condition was referred to Hyderabad in critical condition.

