Two men injured in cross firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Two men received bullet wounds in cross firing happened over a land dispute in the city.

The official sources in the Rescue 1122 said that two groups opened fire at each other over a land dispute in Sahlan locality of the city.

“As a result of the firing, two persons received bullet wounds,” they said, adding that soon after receiving information, rescuers rushed to the scene and provided the first aid to the injured who later were shifted to hospital for further medical treatment.

The local police have registered a case of the incident and launched investigation into it. Further probe was in process.