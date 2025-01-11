Open Menu

Two Men Killed In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Two men killed in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Two young men were killed as a passenger coach struck a motorbike on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the police, Altaf Thebo and Peer Muhammad Brohi lost their lives in the accident.The police told that they impounded the coach but the driver escaped.

The dead bodies were shifted to village Baigo Khan Meerjat in Jamshoro after the medico legal formalities.Investigation was underway.

