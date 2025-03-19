Open Menu

Two Men Killed In Clash Between Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Two men killed in clash between groups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two men were killed and one was injured in an exchange of fire between the police and some suspects in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Tuesday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Ahmed Chandio told the media that the police accompanied by a complainant was raiding a place to arrest some suspects.

However, he added, the cops faced resistance as the suspects opened fire on the police.

According to him, the complainant Mukhtiar Khoso and a suspect, Suleman Pathan, was injured in the incident while a passer by sustained a gunshot wound.

The SSP apprised that 4 suspects were rounded from the crime scene and that further investigation was underway.

The dead bodies were shifted to Liquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The incident's FIR could not be immediately registered by Tuesday night.

Recent Stories

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

17 minutes ago
 Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al ..

Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza S ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

29 minutes ago
 Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attac ..

Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

30 minutes ago
 MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Progr ..

MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme

30 minutes ago
RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of ..

RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station

30 minutes ago
 UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of ..

UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of defence against financial frau ..

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Develop ..

Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy

31 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovative use of drones to plant man ..

31 minutes ago
 Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children ..

Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitar ..

31 minutes ago
 Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, ..

Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan