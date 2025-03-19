Two Men Killed In Clash Between Groups
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two men were killed and one was injured in an exchange of fire between the police and some suspects in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Tuesday evening.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Ahmed Chandio told the media that the police accompanied by a complainant was raiding a place to arrest some suspects.
However, he added, the cops faced resistance as the suspects opened fire on the police.
According to him, the complainant Mukhtiar Khoso and a suspect, Suleman Pathan, was injured in the incident while a passer by sustained a gunshot wound.
The SSP apprised that 4 suspects were rounded from the crime scene and that further investigation was underway.
The dead bodies were shifted to Liquat University Hospital for postmortem.
The incident's FIR could not be immediately registered by Tuesday night.
Recent Stories
UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General
Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC
MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme
RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station
UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of defence against financial frau ..
Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovative use of drones to plant man ..
Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitar ..
Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two men killed in clash between groups2 minutes ago
-
Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation1 hour ago
-
BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities1 hour ago
-
Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session on Revelation of Holy Quran and Itikaf1 hour ago
-
Police encounter with robbers in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area2 hours ago
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani2 hours ago
-
Roza Kushai,a cherished Pakistani tradition celebrating a child's first fast2 hours ago
-
Asim Jofa launches SHOPY to promote Pakistani talent2 hours ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death in Wah2 hours ago
-
Decision taken to root out terrorism with full force: Musadik2 hours ago
-
Action against profiteers continued2 hours ago
-
Rana Ihsan urges national unity to defeat terrorism2 hours ago