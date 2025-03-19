Two men killed in clash between groups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two men were killed and one was injured in an exchange of fire between the police and some suspects in the limits of Hali Road police station here on Tuesday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Ahmed Chandio told the media that the police accompanied by a complainant was raiding a place to arrest some suspects.

However, he added, the cops faced resistance as the suspects opened fire on the police.

According to him, the complainant Mukhtiar Khoso and a suspect, Suleman Pathan, was injured in the incident while a passer by sustained a gunshot wound.

The SSP apprised that 4 suspects were rounded from the crime scene and that further investigation was underway.

The dead bodies were shifted to Liquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The incident's FIR could not be immediately registered by Tuesday night.