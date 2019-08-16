Two Men Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:49 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Two men died in a road accident on Friday when a Mazda collided head-on with a motorbike near Sabzpir village here on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, Khalid (28), along with an unidentified person, was on his way when a speeding Mazda came from the opposite side and hit them.
Both the persons died on-the-spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. The Mazda driver fled the scene.
Police have started investigation.