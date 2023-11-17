Open Menu

Two Men Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Two men killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in road mishap in Mianwali under the jurisdiction of Piplaan, here on Friday .

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ikram (45) and Shahid islam (53) were heading to Mianwali on their motorcycle when all of a sudden their bike collided with a speeding van near Sargodha road and they both died on the spot.

Police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

