Two Men Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:58 PM
Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Bhalwal police limits
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Bhalwal police limits.
Police said on Monday that Nadir Abbas resident of chak 103/SB along with his wife Nabeela was travelling on a motorcycle on Faisalabad road when a recklessly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Adda Chak 111.
Consequently, Nasir received serious injuries and died on the spot.The body and injured woman was shifted to hospital.
In another incident, a speeding driven truck hit to death a motorcyclist Kamran Shahzad resident of Mali colony near Mogian chowk and fled from the scene.
Police have registered separate cases.