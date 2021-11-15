Two men killed over water dispute

Two men were shot dead while another sustained injuries over irrigation water dispute in Satgara police precincts on Monday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Two men were shot dead while another sustained injuries over irrigation water dispute in Satgara police precincts on Monday.

Police said a dispute was going on between Rajab Ali and Khwaja Nadeem over the irrigation water in the suburban village 16/1R.

On Monday, they came face to face and Khwaja Nadeem, along with his son, opened indiscriminate fire on the opponents, in a fit of rage.

As a result, Rajab Ali died on-the-spot, while Muhammad Siddique and Ehsan-ul-Haq sustained bullet injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital, where Muhammad Siddique succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation was under way, said police.