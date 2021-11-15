UrduPoint.com

Two Men Killed Over Water Dispute

Mon 15th November 2021

Two men killed over water dispute

Two men were shot dead while another sustained injuries over irrigation water dispute in Satgara police precincts on Monday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Two men were shot dead while another sustained injuries over irrigation water dispute in Satgara police precincts on Monday.

Police said a dispute was going on between Rajab Ali and Khwaja Nadeem over the irrigation water in the suburban village 16/1R.

On Monday, they came face to face and Khwaja Nadeem, along with his son, opened indiscriminate fire on the opponents, in a fit of rage.

As a result, Rajab Ali died on-the-spot, while Muhammad Siddique and Ehsan-ul-Haq sustained bullet injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital, where Muhammad Siddique succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

