Two men murdered in separate incident in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Shahpur Sadder and Sahiwal police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Jummah Khan resident of Shahpurs was doubtful that contractor Abdul Sattar has managed relations with his wife; on the day of incident the accused Jummah Khan along with his 5 accomplices including Hassan Khan, Abubakar, Haleem Khan and Mangal Khan have allegedly axed to death Abdul Sattar and threw his dead body on the brink of River Jhelum.

In another incident, accused Naeem Shah of Sahiwal along with his three accomplices have shot dead their opponent Riaz over enmity.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.