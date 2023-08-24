Open Menu

Two Men Shot Dead In Drosh Jungle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two people were shot dead by unknown attackers in Shah Nigar Jungle of Drosh area in Lower Chitral, police informed on Thursday.

The police of Drosh area said, two men belonging to Shah Nigar area were in Kaldam Gol area of the Drosh jungle to collect firewood when unknown assailants shot them dead.

Bodies of both the men, identified as Ehsan Uddin, son of Mehrab Uddin and Ashraf Ali, son of Gul Nayab were later placed by the relatives on Drosh Road, blocking it for vehicular traffic for hours.

However later, on assurance by the police to arrest the killers as soon as possible, the relatives unblocked the road.

Police said both the men were shot from a close range from behind adding that the deceased had no enmity with anyone in the area.

Chairman of the village council Shah Nigar, Waqar Ahmad said it was the first time in Chitral that people blocked the road by placing dead bodies on it. He said the killing of two innocent men was an attempt to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere of the area and demanded early arrest of the perpetrators to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Drosh Hospital for medico legal procedure.

