Two men shot dead in separate firing incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two men were shot dead by unknown assailants in separate firing incidents that took place in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, Gul Muhammad son of Khalid Khan went to his agricultural lands in Maddi area in the limits of Kulachi police station when unknown assailants shot him dead.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kulachi while the local police reached the site and started an investigation.

In another incident, a man was shot dead at Waziristan Chowk on Bypass road in the limits of Dera Town police station. The local police, after receiving information about the incident reached the site and launched an investigation into the matter. However, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.