Two Men Shot Dead In Separate Firing Incidents In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two men were shot dead by unknown assailants in separate firing incidents that took place in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan.
According to details, Gul Muhammad son of Khalid Khan went to his agricultural lands in Maddi area in the limits of Kulachi police station when unknown assailants shot him dead.
The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kulachi while the local police reached the site and started an investigation.
In another incident, a man was shot dead at Waziristan Chowk on Bypass road in the limits of Dera Town police station. The local police, after receiving information about the incident reached the site and launched an investigation into the matter. However, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 20257 minutes ago
-
Murderer sentenced to life imprisonment7 minutes ago
-
A desert village blooms into Green Oasis7 minutes ago
-
Two men shot dead in separate firing incidents in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Four BHUs ready to operate7 minutes ago
-
Rare Planetary Parade to light up January sky7 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to address issues of Timergara medical college7 minutes ago
-
First Lady visits AFIC, appreciates Chinese support in health sector7 minutes ago
-
Omani delegation visits IIUI18 minutes ago
-
PM condoles with President Erdogan on Turkiye fire incident18 minutes ago
-
Four killed in bus-motorcycle collision27 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Marathon 2025 to kick off on January 2627 minutes ago