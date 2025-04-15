Open Menu

Two Men Shot, Injured In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents of firing, including one at a wedding function, in the limits of SITE and Airport police stations here on Tuesday.

A police official informed that a citizen, Rana Naveed Ahmed, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his legs in an attack by unknown armed assailants who were riding on 2 motorbikes.

The official added that the incident occurred in the SITE area.The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgical treatment.

In another incident, 25 years old Muzamil Shah was hit by 2 bullets during aerial firing at a wedding party in Fatima Jinnah Colony in the jurisdiction of Airport police. He was also shifted to the LUH for treatment.

