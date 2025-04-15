Two Men Shot, Injured In Separate Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:45 PM
Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents of firing, including one at a wedding function, in the limits of SITE and Airport police stations here on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents of firing, including one at a wedding function, in the limits of SITE and Airport police stations here on Tuesday.
A police official informed that a citizen, Rana Naveed Ahmed, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his legs in an attack by unknown armed assailants who were riding on 2 motorbikes.
The official added that the incident occurred in the SITE area.The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgical treatment.
In another incident, 25 years old Muzamil Shah was hit by 2 bullets during aerial firing at a wedding party in Fatima Jinnah Colony in the jurisdiction of Airport police. He was also shifted to the LUH for treatment.
Recent Stories
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners
IKT Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi
Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs
Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 2025
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents
Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university
PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..
Divisional Commissioner asked mobile companies to improve network in Mirpur
Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply
Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi
Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents4 minutes ago
-
PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quotas, civil awards24 minutes ago
-
Board installs 500 KVA generator to maintain water supply21 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi appointed to Supreme Court21 minutes ago
-
KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Faizabad protest case: ATC delays indictment again21 minutes ago
-
Historic Increase in Sikh Pilgrims reflects Pakistan’s religious diplomacy: Arora21 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks IG Punjab’s response over public shaming of kite flyers31 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms being made to improve system: Malik31 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues notice to defaulters to clear outstanding dues of Rs 22,223 mln31 minutes ago
-
17,000 Afghans sent to Afghanistan via Chaman Bab-e- Dosti: DC31 minutes ago
-
2nd National Social Protection Conference held30 minutes ago