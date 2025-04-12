Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents of firing in the limits of Pinyari police station here on Saturday.

According to police, 2 unknown men fired gunshots on Faisal Malik at a roadside tea shop in Noorani Basti area and escaped.

The police told that Malik sustained injuries while his motorbike was also hit by multiple bullets.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment.In another incident in Paretabad near Mohair Mosque Suhail Sanbhri alias Lalu was shot and injured by an individual who escaped from the spot.

Sanbhri was also shifted to the LUH for surgery of his gunshot wound.

According to SHO Arsalan Sattar Solangi, as per the preliminary investigation Malik was shot by 2 suspects owing to some monetary dispute.

He apprised that both the suspects had been identified but were still not rounded up.

The SHO added that the suspect involved in attacking Sanbhri had also been identified.