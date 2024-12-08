Two Men Stab Wives To Death In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Two men allegedly stabbed their wives to death after exchange of harsh words over domestic disputes in police precincts of Baghdad-ul-Jadid and Hasilpur.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the first incident of murder happened in Chak No. 29/BC situated in the jurisdiction of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid where a woman demanded his husband provide her with new clothes to attend a marriage ceremony. The husband refused to fulfill her demand. Both exchanged harsh words, and husband Bilal, it a fit of rage, attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, killing her on-the-spot. The victim recognized as Ishrat Jabeen was mother of six children. The assailant managed to escape from the scene.
Soon after receiving information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (City Circle), Station House Officer, PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid and a team of Crime Scene Unit (CSU) reached the scene and collected the evidence.
The body was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for postmortem.
Another incident occurred in an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur (City). The police spokesman said that a man, identified as Nadeem Akhtar, exchanged harsh words with his wife over a domestic dispute and attacked her with a sharp knife, leaving her dead on the spot. The victim received several wounds in her neck and chest which caused her death.
SDPO Hasilpur Circle, SHO PS Hasilpur (City) and CSU team reached the spot and arrested the suspect. The police have registered separate FIRs against the accused and launched investigation into the incident.
