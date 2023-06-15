Two men tortured to death, as many injured seriously

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Two men were tortured to death and as many were injured seriously at Wapda Colony forest near Noorpur Virkan on Lahore Road, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the dead were identified as Babar Hussain and Sajid Ahmed, while Luqman Awais and Sharafat Ali were injured seriously.

The area people informed APP that establishment of a colony was planned for WAPDA employees near Noorpur Virkan on Lahore Road about 30 years ago. However, the process of plots' sale could not completed due to legal issues arising out of an alleged fraud in purchase the land for this colony. No development work could be carried out at the colony, which was turned into a forest with the passage of time. One family occupied several plots and started farming there forcibly, and started grazing their cattle-heads there.

On the day of the incident , five people from village Ghazi Madka brought their 60 buffaloes at the forest. However, the family, occupying the colony, took hold of the buffaloes and and locked them at some other place. When the cattle owners went there to get back their animals, them they were severely beaten up with sticks and iron rods.

Due to this torture Babar Hussain and Sajid Ahmed died withing 12 hours Later, dozens of people, including heirs of the deceased, staged a protest demonstration against the killings. They alleged that the police were protecting the family involved in torture and killing of their men.

The protestors demanded that all the accused including a woman Maqsoodan Bibi and her two brothers, Mehmood Ahmed and Roshan, should be arrested immediately.