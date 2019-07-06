UrduPoint.com
Two Mepco Employees Suspended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:25 PM

Two Mepco employees suspended

Mepco Superintending Engineer DG Khan Circle Jam Muhammad Ayub has suspended two employees on consumers' complaints and ordered for initiating investigation against them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Mepco Superintending Engineer DG Khan Circle Jam Muhammad Ayub has suspended two employees on consumers' complaints and ordered for initiating investigation against them.

Suspended employees included Commercial Assistant Rajanpur Division Muhammad Sadiq and Line-Man Rajanpur Operationa Sub-Division Sajjad Rasool.

Both were ordered to report to the Circle Office DG Khan, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, superintending engineers have started conducting open courts in their respective regions.

On Saturday, over 147 consumers got registered complaints in different parts of Mepco circles.

