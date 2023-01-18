UrduPoint.com

Two MEPCO Employees Suspended Over Negligence

Published January 18, 2023

Two MEPCO employees suspended over negligence

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan Circle Malik Javed Iqbal Wains on Wednesday suspended two employees over negligence during duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan Circle Malik Javed Iqbal Wains on Wednesday suspended two employees over negligence during duty.

Line Superintendent Grade-I MEPCO WAPDA Town Subdivision Burhan Ali and Lineman Grade-I Muhammad Hashim have been suspended and directed them to report to circle office immediately.

XEN Musa Pak division was directed to take departmental action against the employees concerned under the Employees E&D Rules, 1978.

