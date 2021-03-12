Two Mepco officials suspended over power theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) has suspended two officials over charges of involvement in power pilferage and negligence here on Friday.

According to Mepco sources, the Mepco authorities have suspended Line Superintendent 1st Hassanabad sub-division Raheel Yousaf has been suspended after recovery of 70 meter four cover official cable from a private loader rickshaw.

The Mepco authorities have also suspended Assistant Head Clerk Nawan Shehr Sub-Division Sohail Arshad over involvement in power pilferage.

Both officials have been directed to report Mepco headquarters with immediate effect while department inquiry has also been launched against them.