UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Mepco Officials Suspended Over Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two Mepco officials suspended over power theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) has suspended two officials over charges of involvement in power pilferage and negligence here on Friday.

According to Mepco sources, the Mepco authorities have suspended Line Superintendent 1st Hassanabad sub-division Raheel Yousaf has been suspended after recovery of 70 meter four cover official cable from a private loader rickshaw.

The Mepco authorities have also suspended Assistant Head Clerk Nawan Shehr Sub-Division Sohail Arshad over involvement in power pilferage.

Both officials have been directed to report Mepco headquarters with immediate effect while department inquiry has also been launched against them.

Related Topics

Multan Company From MEPCO

Recent Stories

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

2 minutes ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

3 minutes ago

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

4 minutes ago

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Be ..

4 minutes ago

EU Will Soon Expand Its Human Rights Sanctions Lis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.