Two Meter Readers Among Three Arrested For Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Sargodha has launched a major crackdown on electricity theft in compliance with the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, the FIA has arrested three individuals, including two meter readers, involved in the illegal activity. The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Bilal, Zahid Gul, and Abid Nawaz Khan. They were apprehended from various areas of Kala Bagh.
It has been revealed that Muhammad Bilal and Abid Nawaz Khan were employed as meter readers at the FESCO Office in Kala Bagh of district Mianwali. An investigation uncovered that the accused, in collusion with other individuals, were involved in stealing electricity worth millions of rupees.
They were using domestic connections for commercial activities, causing significant losses to the national exchequer. An investigation into the matter is underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah10 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz10 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club10 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti10 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days10 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity10 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad10 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat10 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day10 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started11 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi13 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1213 hours ago