Two Militants Killed, 5 People Injured In Attack On Police Station In Pakistan's Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Two Militants Killed, 5 People Injured in Attack on Police Station in Pakistan's Karachi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Two militants were killed, and at least five people, including a policeman, were injured in an attack on a police station in Pakistan's Karachi, Geo tv reported.

Earlier, Geo TV reported that armed men had opened fire on the office of the Karachi police chief. Police officials said gunmen had fired several shots at an office near the Sadar police station.

According to them, at least 8-10 terrorists entered the police station.

The attackers of the site were dressed in police uniforms, as in the attack on a mosque in Peshawar in Pakistan in January, when dozens of people were killed.

The Dawn publication named those killed, but did not mention that they were militants.

The Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.

