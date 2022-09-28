UrduPoint.com

Two Million Multi-nutrient Bottles Donated To Flood Hit Pregnant Women

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Two million multi-nutrient bottles donated to flood hit pregnant women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Junaid family foundation and Kirk humanitarian organisation on Wednesday announced a joint donation of 2 million bottles of multi-nutrient bottles to Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to meet nutritional needs of over 600,000 pregnant women of flood hit areas of Sindh and others.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the donation would help meet the immediate nutritional needs of pregnant flood victim women.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel thanked Junaid Family Foundation and said the recent floods have wreaked havoc in the country.

Pakistan has never experienced such a natural disaster in history. No government can cope with such scale disasters. He urged all and sundry to help flood victims.

Protecting the health of pregnant women and helping them was government's moral and religious duty, he said.

Junaid Foundation Chairman said maternal nutrition was critical to mother, child health as well as survival. Country's statistics regarding the health of pregnant women and infants were most alarming in the world. Government was committed to alleviate the sufferings of vulnerable segment of society.

