Two million people availing facility of health card : minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said two million people were availing health card facility in various hospitals in the province.

Talking to newsmen after attending syndicate meeting at the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) here, she said earlier cyberknife surgery was available only in Karachi but now it would be available on health card at Ghurki hospital which were the most advanced surgeries of brain and spine tumors.

The minister said over 8,000 people had so far availed treatment facilities on health cards at the Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

She said the syndicate committee had approved a budget of Rs 8.8 billion for the Faisalabad Medical University.

The minister said that an international level regional blood center had been established in the Allied hospital under the FMU which would be functional soon.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that PC-I of a dental college had been prepared while four other hospitals,including mother & child hospital comprising 600 beds at Ganga Ram hospital and Mianwali,were also ready.