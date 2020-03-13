UrduPoint.com
Two Mills Sealed Over Black-marketing Of Flour

Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

District administration Peshawar Friday sealed two flour mills over black marketing of the official Atta (flour) in the market, said a spokesman of the DC Office here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday sealed two flour mills over black marketing of the official Atta (flour) in the market, said a spokesman of the DC Office here.

The crackdown was launched on complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar that some flour mills were involved in the alleged black marketing of flour.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Shah Alam Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raid on Fahad Flour Mills at Naghuman, Charsadda Road while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Saddar, Habibullah checked Mohmand Flour Mills on Kohat Road wherein they found that beside official bags, flour was also filled other bags.

The administrative officers while expressing anguish over the matter cancelled their official quota and sealed them.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed the officials of the district administration for inspection of all flour mills in the district on daily basis and in case of black marketing taking stern action against them.

