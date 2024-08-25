Two Mine Workers Die
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Two labourers working at mini hill No.126/12 in 126-SB under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station died while another remained safe during sliding process, here on Sunday.
Police said that Asghar, Ashraf and Tariq, all residents of Azad Kashmir, were working as labourers at hill No.126/12 as labourers when a heap of stone fell upon them. It resulted in on-the-spot death of Asghr and Ashraf.
