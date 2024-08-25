Open Menu

Two Mine Workers Die

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Two mine workers die

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Two labourers working at mini hill No.126/12 in 126-SB under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station died while another remained safe during sliding process, here on Sunday.

Police said that Asghar, Ashraf and Tariq, all residents of Azad Kashmir, were working as labourers at hill No.126/12 as labourers when a heap of stone fell upon them. It resulted in on-the-spot death of Asghr and Ashraf.

