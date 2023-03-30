UrduPoint.com

Two Mine Workers Died As An Illegal Phosphate Mine Collapsed In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Two mine workers died as an illegal phosphate mine collapsed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :In another mine collapse incident in Abbottabad, two more mine workers Thursday lost their lives and many others were reportedly trapped under the debris of an illegal Phosphate mine in Kalo Bandi an area of Mangal police station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two labours who were working in a Phosphate mine in the village Kalo Bandi were trapped as the mine collapsed due to some reason. Both of the mine workers lost their lives.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies of miners identified as Rustam and Niaz and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Rescue operations are continued to recover other mine workers who have been buried under the debris of the illegal phosphate mine, rescue workers are facing difficulties owing to the heavy rain and hilly area.

During the last four days, this was the second mine collapse incident that occurred in Abbottabad where four miners died and three others sustained critical injuries.

