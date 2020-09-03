Two ministers take oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expanded his cabinet by inducting two new ministers on Thursday.

Both newly inducted ministers including the senior members of the Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Assembly Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered oath to them in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended among others Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Minister Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad, Minister food Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash.