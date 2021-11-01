UrduPoint.com

Two Ministers, Three Advisors Added In KP Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, upon recommendation of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Monday appointed two ministers and three advisors in the provincial cabinet

According to two different notifications issued here, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Khan Bangash and Arshad Ayub has been appointed as provincial ministers.

While Riaz Khan, Muhammad Arif Ahmadzai and Muhammad Zahoor have been appointed as new special assistants to the Chief Minister.

